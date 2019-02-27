Severe delays on A45 around Northampton after 'serious' accident

Drivers are facing severe delays coming into Northampton this morning on the A45 after a serious accident in the early hours of this morning.

The AA is reporting that Lumbertubs Way northbound is closed after the accident at about 3.30am on Wednesday. Emergency services have been in attendance but there is no information at this stage as to the nature of the accident.

There are severe delays on the A45 coming into Northampton from Wellingborough and from the M1 junction.

The AA posted the following on its website: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to serious accident , a car involved on A43 Lumbertubs Way Northbound from A45 Nene Valley Way (Riverside) to Bewick Road. Congestion to the A45 Westbound to Great Doddington and Eastbound to Queen Eleanor Roundabout. The A43 Southbound heading towards Riverside Retails Park and also roads through Great Billing. The A43 remains closed North heading away from the A45."