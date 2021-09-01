Severe delays of TWO HOURS after lorry overturns on the M1 near Northampton
Two lanes on the M1 are currently closed
There are severe delays on the M1 Southbound after a road traffic incident involving an overturned lorry this morning (September 1).
There are currently two lanes closed on the M1 with queuing traffic for eight miles due to the overturned vehicle and recovery work on the M1 Southbound between Newport Pagnell Services and J14 A509 (Milton Keynes).
A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed to facilitate recovery. The vehicle has been righted.
"Road users are advised to expect disruption and allow additional time for their journey."
There is congestion approaching J15 (Northampton) with routes through Towcester and Old Stratford also affected with the traffic diversions in place.
Delays range from one hour and 30 minutes to two hours.
Northamptonshire Police have been approached for comment.