Severe delays of TWO HOURS after lorry overturns on the M1 near Northampton

A lorry has overturned on the M1 Southbound, causing severe delays.

There are severe delays on the M1 Southbound after a road traffic incident involving an overturned lorry this morning (September 1).

There are currently two lanes closed on the M1 with queuing traffic for eight miles due to the overturned vehicle and recovery work on the M1 Southbound between Newport Pagnell Services and J14 A509 (Milton Keynes).

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed to facilitate recovery. The vehicle has been righted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Road users are advised to expect disruption and allow additional time for their journey."

There is congestion approaching J15 (Northampton) with routes through Towcester and Old Stratford also affected with the traffic diversions in place.

Delays range from one hour and 30 minutes to two hours.