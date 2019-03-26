Seven new trees find a home on Northampton park with help of volunteer group A Northampton park has welcomed seven new trees along its paths with the help of a volunteer group. Walking in Becket's Park will be that much lovelier in the future with the new saplings taking root. 1. Breaking ground Seven new trees have been added to Becket's Park through a volunteer effort by the Buddies of Beckets. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Taking root The new trees include two 'Sweet Gums', two Red Oaks, two Fastigate Oaks and a Tulip Tree. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. A team effort Chair of Buddies of Beckets Nick Stephens said: "It was fun to help with the planting of new trees in the park. They all look fantastic and have already added to the overall look of the park." jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. A new leaf? Nick said: "Our thanks to idverde, the park contractors, for supplying seven young trees to Beckets Park." jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3