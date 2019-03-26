.

Seven new trees find a home on Northampton park with help of volunteer group

A Northampton park has welcomed seven new trees along its paths with the help of a volunteer group.

Walking in Becket's Park will be that much lovelier in the future with the new saplings taking root.

Seven new trees have been added to Becket's Park through a volunteer effort by the Buddies of Beckets.

1. Breaking ground

The new trees include two 'Sweet Gums', two Red Oaks, two Fastigate Oaks and a Tulip Tree.

2. Taking root

Chair of Buddies of Beckets Nick Stephens said: "It was fun to help with the planting of new trees in the park. They all look fantastic and have already added to the overall look of the park."

3. A team effort

Nick said: "Our thanks to idverde, the park contractors, for supplying seven young trees to Beckets Park."

4. A new leaf?

