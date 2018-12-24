Seven more drivers charged with drink-driving by Northamptonshire Police

Northamptonshire Police have charged more motorists with driving over the limit as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas period.

Seven drivers were charged with drink-driving last week, the third week of the Christmas campaign.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Northamptonshire Police would name all those charged with being over the prescribed limit.

This morning, the force has published the details of those people who have been charged on their website and publicised it on their social media platforms.

The list includes the following drivers who have been charged with driving while over the prescribed limit and will appear in court to face those charges.

The following driver was charged on Friday, December 21:

Reece Kipping, 22, of Byfield Road, Northampton

The following drivers were charged on Saturday, December 22:

Slawomir Bledowski, 48, of Nasmith Avenue, Corby; Monica Polonio, 41, of Lapland Walk, Corby; Liviu-Elisei Kormi, 24, of Alexandra Road, Wellingborough; Vladimir Turcanu, 41, of Hedgeway, Northampton; Zydrunas Mockus, 49, Wellington Street, Kettering; Daniel Abbott, 21, of Meadow Walk, Irthlingborough.

In addition, one driver was arrested for failing a roadside drug test, pending the result of a blood test.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.