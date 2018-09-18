Seven months of roadworks to improve A45 between Thrapston and Northampton

Drivers face seven months of roadworks while essential maintenance is carried out on the A45.

Highways England is carrying out the work, which is starting this month and due to be completed by late March next year.

The first phase, between Thrapston at Junction 13 of the A14 and the A45 Raunds services roundabout, is due for completion by the end of November.

A Highways England spokesman said: “We are carrying out essential maintenance work that will lead to safer journeys on the A45 in Northamptonshire.

“This involves upgrading some of the lighting columns and road signs along the A45, between the M1 Junction 15 and the A14 Junction 13 at Thrapston.

“We will also replace some of the safety barriers.

“Our priority is to minimise disruption and we thank motorists, businesses and residents for their patience.”

To try and help minimise inconvenience and disruption, the work will take place in phases overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

The majority of work will be delivered using slip road and lane closures, although some full carriageway closures may be necessary.

During these closures a 50mph enforced speed restriction will be put in place until all safety barrier work is completed at Rushmere footbridge.

A fully signed diversion route, agreed with the local authority, will also be in place.

Highways England has said they are maintaining access for residents and businesses and all carriageways and slip roads will remain open every day between 6am and 8pm.