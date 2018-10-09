Seven-days-a-week bank in Northampton is close to opening

A prominent Abington Street unit will finally be filled when a bank welcomes its first customers in the coming weeks.

Builders commissioned by Metro Bank have been fitting out 27-29 Abington Street, near the Grosvenor Centre entrance, throughout the summer following the capture of the unit.

It will bring back into use a shop which had been a combined Gregory Max barber's and Xplicit clothes shop until they both closed in April.

A spokeswoman for the bank said works at the branch are on schedule to be completed during November when its opening hours will be Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sundays and bank holidays 11am to 5pm.

Craig Donaldson, CEO of Metro Bank said: “We’re delighted to be opening a store in Northampton and showing the community what great customer service and convenience looks like.

"From early in the morning until late at night, seven-days-a-week our colleagues will be at hand offering traditional relationship banking, supported by state-of-the-art technology."

Promising to make banking easier, the branch will offer customer toilets and baby changing facilities, and pets and bicycles well be welcome in the banking hall.

Metro Bank boasts that customers can pop in and open an account in a matter of minutes without an appointment, or online in as little as 10 minutes using a selfie as identification.

The branch intends to host charity fundraisers and networking events for businessmen throughout the year. It has pledged that staff will visit Northampton classrooms to deliver its free financial education programme, called Money Zone, to schools - and youth groups - in the area.

The Abington Street branch will employ 25 people.