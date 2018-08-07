Serious motorbike and car collision near Northampton leaves woman in induced coma

A woman had to be placed into a medially induced coma after a serious collision between a car and a motorbike just outside of Northampton.

The Magpas air ambulance service has confirmed that two people were treated for serious injuries following a crash on the A428 near the Great Houghton turn, just after 5pm on Sunday, August 5.

A spokeswoman for Magpas said: "At 5:37pm yesterday evening Magpas doctor Sam Todd and paramedic Dan Cody landed in Northampton via the Magpas Air Ambulance. They had been called to treat two people who had been injured in a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle.

"The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed a male in his 50s who had sustained multiple injuries. They provided him with advanced pain relief at the scene before leaving him the care of an East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) paramedic crew."

Magpas also assessed a woman in her 40s, who had sustained "multiple serious injuries".

The team placed the woman into a medically induced coma at the scene before airlifting her to University Hospital Coventry, where she was in a critical condition upon arrival.

A spokeswoman for EMAS said: “We received a call at 5.12pm on 5 August to the A428 near Great Houghton Turn.

"The caller reported there had been a road traffic collision.

"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, four crewed ambulances and the air ambulance.

"Two patients were taken to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital – one by air ambulance and another by land ambulance.”