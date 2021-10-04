Serious crash shuts M1 northbound in Northamptonshire

The M1 is closed following a smash in the early hours of Monday morning

A stretch of the M1 heading out of Northamptonshire is closed following a serious crash in the early hours of Monday morning (October 4).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports say a lorry and a car were involved in the collision at the Catthorpe Interchange at around 3.30am.

National Highways is warning the northbound carriageway from junction 18 near Crick is set to remain shut for most of the morning.