Serious crash shuts M1 northbound in Northamptonshire
Drivers warned major queues on motorway and A5 will last all morning
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:14 am
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:21 am
A stretch of the M1 heading out of Northamptonshire is closed following a serious crash in the early hours of Monday morning (October 4).
Reports say a lorry and a car were involved in the collision at the Catthorpe Interchange at around 3.30am.
National Highways is warning the northbound carriageway from junction 18 near Crick is set to remain shut for most of the morning.
There are tailbacks to junction 17 while sensors show also traffic gridlocked on the A5 going north for around six miles as far as the A426 as drivers are diverted off the motorway.