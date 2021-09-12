"Serious" bike crash closes Wellingborough road for five hours overnight

Park Farm way remained closed for around five hours while recovery and crash investigation work continued

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Wellingborough late last night (Saturday).

Crash investigators say the smash involved a blue Suzuki SV650 motorbike at a roundabout on the A509 Park Farm Way at around 11.15pm.

The road was shut for around five hours for recovery and investigation work and it is understood one person was taken to University Hospital Coventry.