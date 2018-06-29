Senior police officer condemns Northampton teen murder as 'senseless attack'

The five young men locked up for more than 36 years for their part in Northampton teenager Liam Hunt's death must 'face the consequences for their actions', according to the lead detective in the case.

Following the 13-week trial, which concluded at the end of April, Kane Allaban-Hamilton, aged 18, of Camp Hill, Northampton, was found guilty of murder.

He was sentenced to 14 years and nine months at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (June 27), when sentencing took place.

Lee Warren, aged 18, of Queens Park, Northampton, Aaron Joseph, aged 21, of Waltham Forest, London and William Ransford, aged 18, were found guilty of manslaughter.

Warren was sentenced to five years and seven months, Joseph to eight years and six months and Ransford to four years and four months.

At the trial, the jury was discharged while deliberating charges against two further defendants, Derice Wright, aged 18, of Abington, Northampton, and a 17-year-old youth.

Wright later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was this week sentenced to three years and two months.

The 17-year-old was found not guilty of all charges. James Dodd, aged 19, of Camp Hill, Northampton, was also found not guilty of all charges.

Liam died on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, after suffering four stab wounds, including a fatal one to his neck, during an attack in St George’s Street, Semilong, Northampton.

Senior Investigating Officers Detective Chief Inspector Phil Mills said: “Liam was a young man, just 17-years-old, with his whole future ahead of him. Not only did he lose his life in a senseless attack, his murder has caused pain and suffering to his family and friends from which they will never fully recover.

“Whatever the intentions of the defendants were that February evening, they went in search of Liam, some armed with weapons, fully aware of the serious harm those weapons could cause.

“One young man has been found guilty of his murder and four others have been convicted of manslaughter. They must now face the consequences of their actions.

“I would like to thank Liam’s friends and family for their courage and support during the investigation and throughout a long and difficult trial. Our sympathies are with them as they continue to come to terms with their loss, and I hope today’s sentencing will bring some comfort and closure for them.

“This was a truly tragic case and I hope it sends a message to others about the senselessness of carrying knives and weapons, and the serious consequences of doing so.

“We are committed to tackling violent crime and will continue to crack down on those who carry potential weapons, doing all we can ensure those who get involved in violent crime are brought to justice.”