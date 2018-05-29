Selfless Northampton volunteer group helped to feed Far Cotton storm victims following heavy rainfall

It might have been just a small gesture of kindness - but to some people dealing lost and destroyed possessions during the Northampton floods it meant the world.

Sikh community leader Amarjit Singh Atwal was just one of the volunteers from Langar Seva who helped to hand out free food and drink to residents and emergency service workers in St Leonards Road in Far Cotton yesterday (Monday, 28).

Sikh community leader Amarjit Singh Atwal.

The group, which was set up three years ago, serves up grub to the needy in Abington Street every Sunday night for one hour and relies on donations to do so.

But yesterday they also focused their attention on those who had been hit the hardest when a month's worth of rain hit Far Cotton, Delapre and surrounding areas including Briar Hill on Sunday night.

The eight kind-hearted volunteers made their way to St Leonards Road and set up for three hours between 12 and three o'clock to hand out tea, coffee, biscuits and fried bread with ketchup.

Amarjit Singh Atwal was on his way home to Duston on Sunday night after volunteering in Abington Street when he noticed how badly affected the Harlestone Road was.

Volunteers cooked up fried bread to feed those who were helping with the flood efforts.

He said: "I started to see people tweeting about the floods in the Far Cotton area and that reminded me of the floods 20 years ago. All night I thought we would have to do something tomorrow morning if it was safe to go down there.

"We went about 9am and the water had receded by then. People had their doors open and they were moving their furniture out on the street.

"The residents said we were the first community group who came out to help. A lot of people came out of their houses and thanked us for setting up so quickly."

The Environment Agency has now confirmed the rising waters were not connected to River Nene rising and Anglian Water says its sewer network was "working correctly".

Residents thanked the volunteers for helping out on Monday afternoon.

The county council carried out a programme of gully clearance once a year and will send out contractors to reports of extreme blockages.

However, a blocked drain reported on the council's Street Doctor site on April 30 resulted in no action being taken.

MORE STORIES FROM THE CHRON:

Angry residents need to know whether blocked drains turned Northampton into a river at the weekend

PICTURE GALLERY: Heavy rain floods parts of Northampton over the weekend as a huge storm hit the town

'The world changed for them': Councillor launches fundraising appeal help Northampton's flood victims

PICTURE GALLERY: Northampton neighbourhood pulls together to clean up their homes after 'biblical' flash flooding