Selfless Northampton eight-year-old to cut off 30cm of hair for charity

An eight-year-old from Northampton is taking part in a sponsored haircut so a charity can make her hair into a wig for poorly children with cancer.

Wootton Primary School student Lola Moore, 8, is planning to raise £350 for the Little Princess Trust, and donate her own hair, so the charity can make a real-hair wig for young people under 24 and children who have lost their hair through illness.

Lola said: "I am doing a sponsored haircut to raise money for the Little Princess trust to buy a wig for a child who cannot have one made from donated hair.

"I am also donating my hair because they don’t have any hair and I have long hair so if I cut it then it could help make a wig for them."

The trust relies on the efforts of community fundraisers to help to make free wigs, as they receive no formal funding.

While Lola was at her granddad's house she read a magazine when an appeal for people with long hair to donate their locks caught her eye.

Mum Nicole Moore of Wootton said: "I was worried about her regretting having so much off but she persevered in asking me almost every week.

"So I finally decided if this is what she really wants I would support her.

"I helped her set up her fundraising page and she decided how much she wanted to raise for them."

To donate to Lola's fundraising page click here.