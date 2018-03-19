Selfless Northampton couple ask only for charitable donations for their golden wedding anniversary gift

A Northampton couple - who are celebrating 50 years of wedded bliss - did not ask for anniversary presents but instead have donated £600 to two Northamptonshire charities.

Valerie, 69, and Richard White, 71 of Abington celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Friday (March 16) followed by a surprise party at Duston Sports Centre on Saturday surrounded by family and friends.

Richard and Valerie pictured on their wedding day back in 1968.

The couple asked for charitable donations, instead of gifts, and donated £600 between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Children of Butterflies (child bereavement) charities.

Richard said: "We have got a good sense of humour - we make each other laugh.

"Our marriage is give and take and learn to forgive and forget.

"Family is really important to us."

Valerie and Richard met at Friendly's Working Men's Club in Upper Mounts in 1965 before tying the knot in 1968 at St Albans Church in Broadmead Avenue.

Richard, who grew up in Lower Thrift Street, went to Cherry Orchard Middle School before becoming an apprentice for Northampton Borough Council as a gardener. He became self-employed in 1975 and owns his own business called R J White & Sons Landscapes.

Valerie was born in Upper Mounts and attended St Giles School before becoming an officer worker at Trueform.

The pair, who got engaged at Christmas time, say they enjoy holidaying on the east coast together and playing bowls... but Valerie would rather Richard watched rugby on his own.