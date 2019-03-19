See how many Northampton nightspots you can name from these quirky drawings

She has embarked on the FridgeStreet project to sketch as many of the town's iconic buildings as possible, with the art being sold in the form of fridge magnets at Vintage Guru in St Giles Street. With more than 60 sketches to choose from, we have selected some pubs, restaurants and other night-time venues. How many can you name? (We'll publish the answers tomorrow).

1. Shop / bar Welly Road Kardi Somerfield other Buy a Photo

2. Pub Town centre Kardi Somerfield other Buy a Photo

3. Pub Town centre Kardi Somerfield other Buy a Photo

4. Restaurant Welly Road Kardi Somerfield other Buy a Photo

View more