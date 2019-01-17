Section of A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough to close for EIGHT MONTHS

A stretch of one of Northamptonshire’s busiest roads will close for eight months for major rail works.

The westbound section of the A45 Higham Road, between Rushden and Wellingborough, will close to traffic on February 4.

The westbound bridge in the section circled in red will close. All traffic will run in the eastbound carriageway.

All traffic will use the eastbound section in a contraflow system until the A45 fully re-opens on October 16.

The railway bridge on the westbound section - which is lower than the eastbound bridge - needs to be demolished and rebuilt at a higher height to allow for the safe clearance of overhead line equipment in anticipation of electrification of the route between London to Kettering and Corby via Bedford.

Network Rail sponsor, Wendy Bell, said: “We understand that closing a lane of the dual carriageway can be disruptive and we thank road users in advance for their patience.

“This work is part of the Midland Main Line upgrade and is vital for the electrification of the route from London to Bedford.

“We are working closely with Highways England to keep disruption to a minimum and we apologise for any inconvenience which this work causes.”

Residents and businesses wishing to find out more about the work to the bridge and the traffic management arrangements are invited to attend the information event being held on Friday, January 25, at Swansgate Shopping Centre, Wellingborough, between 9am and 5pm.

A drop-in will also be held at Rushden Lakes between 9am and 3pm on Saturday, January 26.

Network Rail workers will be on hand to answer any questions which residents may have.

Ms Bell added: “I would encourage anyone wishing to find out more to attend one of the drop-in events, where we will be happy to answer any questions.”

Motorists are reminded that the Irthlingborough Road bridge in Wellingborough also remains closed as part of further upgrades to the Midland Main Line.

For further information contact the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 41 41.