Second weekend of emergency police powers in force in Corby from tonight

Another dispersal order is in place in Corby this weekend to try to tackle the town’s growing problems with gangs of youths.

After parents spoke out on social media this week following attacks on young people, and the sexual assault of a teenage girl who was lured away from the town centre by two older men, police have put in place a special order that allows them to remove troublemakers.

Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team, Corby Borough Council and Corby Town Centre Security will be conducting an operation covering the Town Centre and surrounding areas of West Glebe Park tonight.

A dispersal order has once again been authorised by senior officers meaning anyone who is causing or likely to cause anti-social behaviour will be told to leave the area for 48 hours.

Police have warned that children will be taken home if necessary and follow-up visits will be made to parents if the person is under-18.

Anyone who has been given a dispersal who subsequently returns to the area within the 48 hour time period can be arrested.

A police spokesman said: “Please take this as a gentle reminder for those of you with children known to frequent Corby town centre to acknowledge that if they are believed to be involved in anti-social behaviour of any kind then they can be dispersed under anti-social behaviour legislation and you may be visited by officers.”

The move follows a rise in anti-social behaviour and weeks of complaints by shoppers, people who have been on nights out in the town and local businesses.