Second man arrested in connection with Daniel Fitzjohn murder in Northampton

A further arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Daniel Fitzjohn in Northampton.

Daniel Fitzjohn died on June 14 following an incident in Brookfield Road and Randall Road after he was found with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to Northampton General Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

A 25-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

The arrest comes after Daniel Quinn, 27, also of Wolverhampton, was charged with murder. He appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 25 and was remanded in custody.