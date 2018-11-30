Second consultation on 1,750 home development on edge of Northampton launches

A second consultation has opened on a plan to build over 1,700 homes and a primary school on the edge of Northampton.

The application by Bloor Homes would construct 1,750 homes across 80 hectares of land to the west of New Sandy Lane bordering New Duston, near Harpole.

It includes an outline for a primary school, a convenience store, restaurants, cafes, a pub, and a hot food takeaway.

The plans - which fall under the South Northants Council jurisdiction - were waved through by Northampton Borough Council after they were first introduced in 2016.

Residents who asked to consult on the proposal offered mixed to negative reactions, with many expressing fears it would only add to traffic problems in the area while scrubbing out green spaces.

However, a second consultation has now been launched in light of gradual amendments to the original plans as it approaches the final stages.

Residents affected by the homes can comment on the consultation by visiting the South Northants Council website or email planning@southnorthants.gov.uk.

The second consultation closes on December 29.

The site extends across the borders of both Daventry District Council and South Northamptonshire Council land, meaning Northampton Borough Council was approached as a consultee to the project.

Critics say the new houses will put traffic strain on Northampton as residents commute into the town to work while the local authority itself earns nothing in council tax.

Further, Duston Parish Council wrote to the authority in 2017 asking for the long-delayed North West Relief Road and Sandy Lane Relief Road projects to be finished first or else traffic would be diverted through the village.

Just under 40 hectares will be open space and recreational with six sports pitches planned.