Seaside to return to Northampton's Market Square this summer

The seaside is returning to Northampton's Market Square this summer, just in time for families to enjoy during the school holidays.

The town centre based, family friendly attraction opens on Thursday, 26 July and will offer all the highlights of the seaside, right on peoples’ door steps.



A giant sand pit, buckets and spades, deck chairs and children’s fairground rides will be opening at the bottom of the market square seven days a week, weather permitting, from 10am to 4pm until Sunday, 2 September.



Other activities such as face painting, selfie boards and a beach bingo treasure hunt around the market stalls will also take place at regular intervals during this time.



Councillor Phil Larratt, deputy leader of the council, said: “Everyone loves the Market Square beach so we are pleased to be welcoming Northampton by the sea back to the Market Square for the seventh year running.



“We hope people take advantage of the family friendly attractions during the school holidays and support the market traders and local businesses too.”