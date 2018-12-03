Search to find 'true owners' of stash of power tools seized from van by police in Northamptonshire

A police squad is searching for the possible owners of a hoard of power tools seized from the back of a van after an arrest in Northamptonshire.

Three men were reportedly arrested in Brixworth at around 2.30am on Saturday (December 1) by a proactive police team on patrol for signs of burglary and theft from vehicles.

But when officers looked in the back of the trio's transit van, they found a stash of power and garden tools.

The officers suspect the tools are stolen property and would have been taken in the 24 hours before the arrest.

Now, the force has released a list of the tools in the hope their rightful owners can step forward and claim them.

The stash of tools include:



- Stihl petrol strimmer with a ‘garden machines’ sticker on it. for those who don’t know, they are based in Kingsthorpe so I would imagine that will be a fairly local owner.



- Stihl petrol hedge trimmer.



- Stihl petrol power unit and hedge trimmer extension.



- Stihl petrol garden blower.



- Dewalt radio / battery charger system from the DS range.



- Dewalt circular saw in black case



- Dewalt drill set in black case



- Dewalt ds 300 tool box covered in white plaster X2



- Dewalt jigsaw in box with JIGSAW written across the box in black pen



- Four-foot cardboard tube sealed up with overnight delivery stickers on it and also a Travis Perkins label relating to MKT HARBOROUGH branch.



- A silver flight case.

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they know the tools' true owners can contact the police on 101 and quote incident 20-02-12-2018.