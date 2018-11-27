Search effort for Northampton's Norah called off after she's found safe and well

The search effort for missing Norah Garret has been called off on the fourth day after she was found on the border of Benidorm, her niece has said.

Norah Garret, of the Headlands, went missing at about 5am on Saturday morning (November, 24) from her accommodation, The Gran Hotel Bali, where she was staying for a week with her husband Tony to celebrate her birthday.

Norah, nee Bryne, was diagnosed with young onset dementia earlier this year and has been missing for four days.

In a desperate attempt to find their loved one, her family members dropped everything and flew to Alicante to hand out missing person flyers to holidaymakers and locals.

Today her niece Laura said: "She is safe and stable with her family at the hospital.

"Until we know more we can’t express our gratitude enough to everyone involved, from sharing the post, to the local Spanish community going above and beyond."