Search begins for new chief constable at Northants Police

Crime commissioner Stephen Mold has launched a process to appoint a new chief constable for Northamptonshire Police.

Current chief constable Simon Edens announced his retirement earlier this month after almost 37 years in service.

Now Mr Mold has begun the process to find a replacement and hopes to select them by the end of June.

Mr Mold said that he is looking to recruit a leader who will innovate to improve the performance of the force and also ensure that the culture supports frontline police officers to develop their skills to the full.

He said: “I want to recruit an inspirational leader who will set Northamptonshire Police on a path of genuine improvement as well as creating an environment where every member of this force is able to use their skills and potential to play their part.

“The force is made up of talented people who have so much to contribute to the job of building an excellent police service.

“I am looking for a leader who can nurture that talent, so that the improvements we make in performance can be sustained over the years.

“The new chief constable must be able to empower and lead officers and staff at all levels and create the next generation of leaders from within Northamptonshire Police.”

The role is being advertised in print and online, with details now available on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website.

The new chief constable will be selected by the end of June so that a confirmation meeting can be held by the Police and Crime Panel at the beginning of July.

Applicants will face a rigorous interview process, which will include being questioned by groups made up of police officers and staff and of representatives from partner organisations from across the county.

They will then face two formal panel interviews before the Police and Crime Commissioner selects the preferred candidate.

Mr Mold added: “Policing is more challenging and complex than ever and we need empowered frontline staff who use their training and judgement to the full.

“The new chief constable must be up for that challenge and share a passion for improvement that shows a clear commitment to the future of Northamptonshire Police and the safety of this county.”

The application pack is now available on the website of the Office of the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner at www.northantspcc.org.uk.

The deadline for applications for is 12 noon on June 11.