Screws used to damage tyres of car parked near Kettering cinema

Witnesses are being sought after a car was damaged in Pegasus Court, Kettering.

The incident happened sometime between 8pm and 10pm on Thursday (February 15) when a black Land Rover was parked in the car park opposite the Odeon cinema.

When the victim returned to her car, she found that five screws had been forced into both of the driver’s side tyres.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have experienced similar damage to their cars on the night in question.