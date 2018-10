Witnesses are being sought after a sat nav was among the items stolen from a car in Darley Close, Kettering.

The incident happened at about 2.30am on Thursday, October 11, when a man forced entry into a locked car and stole a sat nav, keys and change from within.

The offender is described as a white man, tall and wore trainers, a hooded top and a woollen scarf with fringing.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.