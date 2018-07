A samurai sword was among the items stolen in a Corby burglary.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 7, between 4.15am and 4.45am, at a property in Rowlett Road.

The unknown offenders entered the address and stole items including cash, jewellery and electronics, as well as the black and gold ornamental samurai sword pictured.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.