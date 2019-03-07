Saints fly-half to kick off fundraising efforts for Northamptonshire's biggest charity bike ride

A Franklin's Gardens favourite is determined not to let his recent run of injuries in the line of duty stop him from handing out prizes for Northamptonshire's biggest fundraising bike ride next month.

A knock to the head may have prevented Piers Francis from donning his Saints shirt of late, but the formidable fly-half will be on hand to give out trophies to the prizewinners from last year's Cycle4Cynthia during a launch event next month.

Among the prizes Francis will be handing out at the launch, set to be held at the Heroes Bar of Franklin's Gardens on Tuesday, April 2, are those for the most money raised by an individual at last year’s event and the Chairman’s Award, which is given in recognition of a special contribution to the ride.

The venue for this year's ride will also be announced at the event.

He said: “I’m absolutely honoured to be launching this year’s ride in aid of such a fantastic charity and really pleased to be continuing the longstanding partnership between the

Saints and the hospice.”

Francis has been through the injury mill of late, having dislocated his shoulder against Exeter Chiefs in the final game of 2018.

The Franklin’s Gardens favourite made an impressive return to Premiership action last month, scoring 12 points in his first game back before being rested following a knock to the head.

But the keen cyclist says he will still be taking part in the Cycle4Cynthia ride itself on September 22.

The hospice’s fundraising manager, John Helm, is hoping the Saints player's support will inspire others to join the charity event.

He said: “We hope that his appearance will not only prompt many of last year’s cyclists to join us as we celebrate their efforts at the launch, but also encourage many more to sign up

for the main event in the autumn in the hope of making it a record-breaking rid."

For the latest updates about the event, visit www.cycle4cynthia.co.uk.