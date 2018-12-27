Safety of children is 'compromised' at nursery run out of Northampton church as managers fail to vet staff, report finds

A nursery that runs out of a Northampton church has been handed a damning inspection for failing to vet their staff as suitable to work with children.

The Kindergarten, which operates out of a back room of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Sheep Street, has been branded 'inadequate' in all areas by Ofsted inspectors.

In the scolding report (published December 24), inspectors found the nursery for children aged between zero and four had not properly assessed their staff to ensure they were 'safe and suitable' to work with toddlers and infants.

Further, the manager and staff were unaware of how to prevent children from being exposed to 'extreme views and behaviours'.

The report reads: "The provider [who is also the manager] has not followed appropriate recruitment and vetting procedures to ensure that all staff are suitable and continue to be suitable to work with children.

"Due to weaknesses in leadership, children's safety is compromised.

"Staff are not clear how to protect children from being exposed to extreme views and behaviours.

"Some staff lack enthusiasm and motivation to capture children's interest successfully."

Inspectors also found toys and equipment not suitable or safe for children under 18 months old were easily in reach of toddlers and infants.

It comes after The Kindergarten was also rated 'inadequate' in 2014 and 2015.

It briefly improved in the past two years - but has now been dropped back down to the lowest available under Ofsted.

The nursery has now been ordered to take immediate action to improve and have been given a deadline of January 7, 2019, when Ofsted will return.