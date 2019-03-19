Safe containing cash stolen in Northampton burglary

Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in Park Avenue North, Abington, Northampton.

Sometime between 6.05pm and 8.50pm, on Friday evening (March 15), the offender/s broke in through patio doors at the back of the house and stole a safe containing cash.

The incident took place in Park Avenue North, police today confirmed.

It is believed they left the property via a neighbour’s garden, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Anyone with information or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area on Friday evening, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.