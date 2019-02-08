Sacks to replace containers in Far Cotton recycling trial

Far Cotton homes will be used to trial a new clear recycling sack for properties that do not have space for the new wheelie bins.

Roughly 18,000 homes in Northampton do not have sufficient space for the new larger recycling wheelie bins, which were introduced back in September.

Northampton Borough Council’s cabinet member for finance, Councillor Mike Hallam, told the overview and scrutiny committee that recycling had increased in the areas where the bins had been introduced in the autumn.

Properties without the bins currently use recycling boxes, but the lack of lids has led to some litter problems during windy conditions.

Councillor Hallam says the year-long trial clear sacks trial, which will begin at roughly 930 properties in April, is aimed at finding a successful way to increase recycling at the properties without the wheelie bins.

Streets identified to take part in the trial are Euston Road, Southampton Road, Clinton Road, Abbey Road, Thirlestane Crescent, Thirlestane Road, Oxford Street, Delapre Street, Haines Road, St Leonards Road.

He said: “I walked down a street in Far Cotton the other day and very few of them were using the containers because there was nowhere for them to put them.

We introduced the popular blue-topped recycling bins to residents on wheeled bin collections late last summer. Although the bins have only been in use for five months, we’ve already seen the amount of recycling being collected increase and litter on the street reduce, which is exactly what we wanted.

“The sacks will be clear so that we can see if there’s any residual waste in there, and we can educate people on what things shouldn’t go in there.

“I think it’s going to be a great success and people we’ve consulted on this, such as the Far Cotton litter pickers, liked the idea. We think it will make a big difference and change the way people recycle. I think it will be built on and go into other areas such as Semilong.”