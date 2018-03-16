Runner says fly-tipping on Northampton road would decrease if county council extends tip opening hours

A Northampton man, who has stumbled upon propane gas cylinders and trees strewn across the road, is calling for the recycling centre to open seven days a week to stop fly-tippers.

Simon Dawson, 57, moved to Rectory Farm in 2003 and has since been using Lower Ecton Lane as part of his running route for 14 years.

Trees and white goods have been left strewn across Lower Ecton Lane.

He claims that the lane used to be well kept but argues that since Northamptonshire County Council decided to limit the recycling centre opening hours this has "directly led to the destruction of the environment along this lane and its environs."

He wants the council to review the recycling centre opening times and councillors to be held accountable for becoming complacent.

He said: "I wish to see the centre open seven days a week, regular and robust monitoring of this and perhaps other locations, a sensible budget adjustment to allow this problem to be gripped."

He suggests there should also be high profile prosecutions administered to people caught in the act.

Simon says the council needs to solve the problem of dumped tyres in the ditch and make it easier for people to dispose of them at the recycling plant.

He added: "We need to protect our environment from those wishing to destroy it, and also ensure that those whose responsibility it is to protect it are held accountable for their failings.

"At the moment those responsible have failed miserably and continue to do so, our environment here has been seriously damaged and I have had enough."

While Simon has been out jogging, he has stumbled across white goods, bags of bricks, dozens of tyres and gas cans.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said changes in the opening times at our household waste recycling centres were introduced in 2015 as part of wider budget savings across the council. There are currently no plans to review this policy.

“The recycling centre in Ecton Lane is open five days a week: Monday and Thursday to Sunday between 10am and 6pm.

“This site is one of a network of recycling centres across the county which stagger the days on which they are closed. For example, when Ecton Lane is closed – nearby Sixfields is open.

“Fly-tipping is the illegal disposal of waste and is a criminal offence.”

Simon added: "I do not accept Northamptonshire County Council's explanation of both recycling plants being open effectively seven days a week as being the remedy and the solution to the problem.

"The problem is that their staff have clearly neglected this area - and possibly others- and it is just been allowed to get to the stage now where the whole of Ecton lane actually is the Ecton Lane Recycling Plant - or it may as well be."