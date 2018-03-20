Runner from Northampton who proposed at mid way point of London Marathon gets hitched

A romantic London Marathon runner, who gave his girlfriend the shock of a lifetime when he proposed to her halfway around the 26-mile course, has tied the knot in Wales.

In April last year, account executive Rory Harrison, originally from Llandudno, dropped to one knee at the 13-mile mark when he met eyes with his beau of four years Louise Bagshaw, who was cheering him on from behind a barrier.

Romantic Rory surprised everyone when he dropped to one knee half-way around the London Marathon course and proposed to his girlfriend last year.

The 33-year-old, who now lives in Abington Vale, produced a diamond ring from his short pockets before asking for his girlfriend's hand in marriage in front of hundreds of people.

Earlier this month, on March 3, Rory and Louise got hitched at a small ceremony in Llandudno, amid treacherous minus 15 degree conditions following the Beast from the East blast.

Louise, 32, said: "In a small wedding in his hometown of Llandudno, the Northampton marathon man married me in a small ceremony followed by a curry, cake, bubbly and then takeaway pizza in our PJs with close family in the evening.

"The snow came down heavily but we didn’t let it stop us.

Rory, Louise and baby Emilie after the service in Wales.

"It just added to the occasion."

Rory, who works at ALD Automotives in Northampton, planned the proposal for eight months and had already asked Louise's father Martin for his daughter's hand in marriage.

Louise who is medical secretary at Northampton General Hospital added: "We just clicked right from the start.

"He’s a very kind and loving husband and father, which is most important to me.

The pair were married in the company of their closest friends and family.

"He is most definitely the love of my life."

The engagement was made even more poignant as Rory was running the marathon to raise money for Tommy's Fund - a charity that helped the couple when they lost their first child 12 weeks into pregnancy.

The couple, who first met over Twitter, have since gone on to have baby Emilie, who is now one years old.

Rory, after proposing to his girlfriend, went on to complete the marathon in five hours and 45 minutes and managed to raise just over £2,500 for Tommy's charity.

Hundreds of people stopped to cheer as Rory proposed half-way around the gruelling lap of the capital.

This Sunday Rory is running the London Landmarks Half Marathon as a Tommy's charity representative and is also taking part in the Great North Run for a third time in September.