Run, jog, walk or 'break into salsa' at the annual Northampton hospice colour run

Participants are still being sought for this year's fourth paint-filled colour run in Northampton.

Overstone Park is set to host the 5K fun run again this year on Saturday, May 12.

The event sees Overstone Park lined with paint powder stations to cover the participants.

The course will be dotted with several paint stations, which will see volunteers throw coloured powdered paint at the participants as they pass by.

The paint is made from corn starch so is non-toxic, biodegradable and washes off easily.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice event fundraiser Sarah Denston, who is organising the run, said: “The Colour Run is a family day all about fun, getting messy and raising money to support

the amazing care provided to patients and their families at the Hospice and throughout the community”

People can register online registration at www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/colourrun or by completing an entry form available at the Hospice on Kettering Road, the Donation Station

on Pondwood Close in Moulton Park or from any of the Hospice’s charity shops at Market Walk, Weston Favell Centre or St Leonard’s Road.

Registration over the phone is also possible by calling the fundraising team on 01604 973340.

Sarah added: “Last year almost 1,000 people participated and raised over £25,000.

"This is a fantastic amount of money which would pay for 50 days of care in the inpatient unit so it has made a huge impact on our fundraising. We’d love to get 1,500 people taking part this year and see if we can raise even more for the Hospice!”

"The run is non-competitive and you can get around the 5K course however you like – running, jogging, walking, crawling or you might even fancy breaking into a salsa."