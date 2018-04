Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a theft in Steel Road, Corby.

The incident happened between 5pm on Tuesday (April 10) and 7am today (Wednesday) when the unknown offender/s broke into a roadworks site and stole a large quantity of high-value rubber matting.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the theft can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.