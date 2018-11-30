RSPCA asks Northamptonshire to 'give just £1' and help hit £10,000 target for food all year round

RSPCA Northamptonshire is aiming to hit a £10,000 fundraising target to help to feed their animals all year round.

The branch in Brixworth has set the goal for 2019 and hope the 'Funds for Food' appeal will feed all their felines, critters and dogs in their care waiting for their forever homes.

Throughout the year RSPCA branch often have a full cattery and kennels.

The county branch of the animal charity raises all its own funds to rehabilitate and rehome poorly, neglected or abused animals.

Fundraising co-ordinator Stefanie Roe said: "We have 13,000 followers on Facebook and if each person donated just £1 we would have enough to feed all of the animals throughout the year on a consistent and high-quality diet."

The charity's JustGiving page has so far reached three per cent of its £10,000 target - amounting to £280.