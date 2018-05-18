Royal Wedding fever takes over Northampton primary school

Royal Wedding fever has gripped a Northampton primary school today with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to marry tomorrow (Saturday) at Windsor Castle.

Pupils at St Gregory's Catholic Primary School in Eastfield today hosted a Royal Wedding picnic in the sun to celebrate the happy couples upcoming nuptials, and Year 6 students finishing their SATs exams yesterday (Thursday).

Jakub with his prayer, written for the happy couple.

Following a morning of themed activities in their classrooms, children created bunting and confetti before youngsters spent their afternoon indulging in a tea party on the playing field.

Children and staff were both invited to dress up as a wedding guest or as a member of the royal family before the school watched a mini Meghan and Harry 'tie the knot' with their bridesmaids and ushers in tow.

The day finished with the children reading out special prayers to 'wedding guests', written especially for Meghan and Harry, which will be posted for the newlyweds to read.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Oliver Tomaszewski, Alexandra Ogunrinade, Mia Gajaga, Pebbles Lungu, Amelia Gruza and Emma Hawkins.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.