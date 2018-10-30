Royal Shakespeare Company performs Comedy of Errors with Northampton primary school

The Royal Shakespeare Company has visited pupils to perform a special play, using Shakespeare’s original language.

Directed and edited by Alex Thorpe, the Ecton Brook Primary School production is the story of two sets of identical twins separated at birth at shipwreck, and the absurdity of their accidental reunion 33 years later.

Young people from the school were directly involved in the production, with a team of up to 20 pupils performing an edited version of one of the Comedy of Errors opening speeches, in which Egeon explains how he became separated from his wife and one of his twin sons.

For over a decade the Royal Shakespear Company (RSC) has been taking its 'First Encounters' productions - which are edited versions of the one of Shakespeare's oldest plays performed using the writers original language - on the road into the heart of communities.

Debra Archer headteacher at Ecton Brook Primary School said: "We are very proud to enable families and our community to come and see the Royal Shakespeare company’s new child friendly performance of a Comedy of Errors at our school."

The show is primarily aimed at 7-13 year olds and the production featured a cast of eight actors, with 12 actor-musicians. The classmates also got to decorate parts of the set ahead of the performance last night (October 30) to create a sense of their hometown.

Debra added: "For many young people involved this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform alongside a professional cast.

"Two hundred pupils from Northampton Primary Academy Trust viewed the performance yesterday afternoon.

"The performance also took place yesterday evening for the local community and parents.

"We are thrilled to host this amazing opportunity."

The actors will also be working with Simon De Senlis Primary School children today to host another fun-filled family show (October 31).

Head teacher at Simon de Senlis, Joanne Fennelly said: “This has been a wonderful experience for our Year 5 children to be involved in, immersing in the world of Shakespeare and interacting with world class actors."