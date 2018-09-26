Royal & Derngate audience evacuated during opening Kinky Boots show

A Northampton production of Kinky Boots was interrupted by a fire alarm.

The press night of the homecoming production of the smash hit musical took place last night (Tuesday).

But during the second act, a fire alarm was heard on the concourse and the cast had to leave the auditorium followed by the audience and theatre staff.

People were gathered in the street for about 10 minutes before the interim chief executive of the theatre Jo Gordon announced through a loud hailer that everyone could return

It later transpired that someone had activated a fire alarm in good faith, believing there was a fire.

A spokeswoman for Royal & Derngate said: "A member of the public triggered a break glass in one of our public spaces during Act 2. This action automatically began full evacuation mode, which our front of house team executed in their usual calm and professional manner.

"In consultation with the fire department, we were able to quickly identify there was no risk to the building and allow customers to retake their seats and restart the performance. We thank our audiences for their patience and understanding."