Royal British Legion campaign seeks to remember Northamptonshire's women lost stories from First World War

The Royal British Legion has launched a campaign highlighting women's involvement in First World War whose stories will be celebrated on an enormous banner hung from a self-storage facility in Northamptonshire.

The nationwide 'Wave of Gratitude' starts in August, will last 100 days - each day representing a year since the end of hostilities - and will finish on Armistice day on November 11.

The legion is looking for women in and around the Northamptonshire area whose stories may have been lost to history.

Catherine Davies, the head of remembrance at The Royal British Legion, said: "One of our key ambitions this year is to highlight the contribution of the whole First World War generation.

"Women played an utterly essential role in the war effort, seizing the opportunity to prove their worth and take another step towards getting the vote.

"Each and every one of them deserves our thanks."

The most inspiring women will be featured on a banner hung from Self Store’s 25,500sq ft self-storage facility in Kettering’s Pytchley business park.

Self-storage managers from Belfast to Bournemouth, Cardiff to Chepstow, and Glasgow to Guildford, have joined together to highlight women’s involvement in the war as part of the Royal British Legion’s ‘Thank You'.

Self Store's general manager, Jim Williams, said: "My great-grandmother, Daisy, who worked in a munitions factory in East London, was one of the many women who served our country during the First World War.

"It is very exciting for us to be a part of this nationwide campaign to celebrate these brave and courageous women.

"Residing within the heart of Kettering, our facility provides the perfect platform to bring the achievements and efforts of local women from history into the public eye.

"We wholeheartedly wish to support all those that are willing to speak out and allow us to honour the memories and experiences of their loved ones."

"It is no secret that women formed the backbone of the war effort during the 1914-18 Great War," said Emma Chesterton Kay, board member of the SSA UK.

"From making ammunition to serving at the front, their courage, determination and resilience kept together a nation torn apart by war.

"We hope that this initiative will acknowledge and celebrate the lives of these extraordinary women."

All nominations should be sent to WomenWeThank@ssauk.com.