Rowdy Northampton alleyway gated to stop street drinkers and fly-tipping

Marble Arch alleyway has now been gated off after Cabinet gave the decision the green light.
The introduction of a new public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) has seen a problem alleyway in Northampton gated to cut down on anti-social behaviour.

Gates were added to both the Barrack Road and Ash Street ends of Marble Arch passageway on Friday, January 12 following a public consultation in 2017.

Over 80 per cent of people who responded in the consultation between May and August, voted in favour of the area being permanently gated in a bid to cut down on anti-social behaviour such as street drinking and fly-tipping.

Any breach of this new PSPO, which is the second to be implemented in the town, would be a criminal offence and could result in a Fixed Penalty Notice or prosecution, resulting in a fine of up to £1,000 on conviction.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “As soon as the PSPO for Marble Arch was agreed to a Cabinet, we applied for the relevant planning permission and licensing to allow for the order to be implemented in early 2018.

“We hope the newly installed gates will deter future anti-social behaviour in the area and will help to improve the quality of life for local people.”