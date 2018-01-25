Rowan Atkinson to sell off part of his car collection through Northamptonshire auction house

A Ferrari-engined Lancia is among the cars owned by actor Rowan Atkinson offered for sale by Silverstone Auctions.

Offered at no reserve, Silverstone Auctions will be putting the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E and a 1989 Lancia Thema under the hammer a retro race event.

The Mercedes-Benz 500E is a rare, hand-built model in left-hand drive and has covered a mere 85,000 kilometres.

It is actually the second 500E owned by the renowned comedian and actor, who was so impressed by the first model he bought new in the 1990s that in 2015 he set about finding a best of breed example – which is the one now being offered for auction.

Powered by a 5 litre V8 engine, the car’s interior features grey cloth-upholstery, preferred by Rowan to the standard leather finish, as well as walnut detailing and leather covered

steering wheel.

The exterior, finished in silver, is in outstanding condition and the car is offered with a comprehensive history file, original book pack and spare set of keys.

Joining it ‘on stage’ is Rowan’s other modern classic – the Lancia Thema 8.32 Series 1. As a renowned classic car enthusiast, Rowan chose this model because of its rarity as a Series 1 model, which is confirmed as there are less than 20 examples currently registered and taxed according to the DVLA.

Finished in Red and housing the V8 32-valve engine from the Ferrari 328, this excellent condition left-hand drive example, complete with beige velour upholstery, has been in

Rowan’s ownership for the last seven years, during which time a considerable sum has been spent maintaining and improving the car.

Nick Whale, managing director at Silverstone Auctions, said: “We’re honoured that Rowan is once again entrusting his cars to Silverstone Auctions, this time with two much-loved models.

“Both are particularly fine examples of their marque and built in low numbers in left-hand drive only, offering the opportunity to own a modern classic with a distinguished past, possibly for a bargain price.”

Both cars were recently selected by Classic Car magazine for a full road test and appraisal which will be featured in the February 2018 edition.

The sale of the two cars will be an event during the Race Retro weekend at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire.

For more information about the Race Retro Classic Car Sale, visit www.silverstoneauctions.com