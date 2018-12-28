Rough sleepers at Northampton night shelter will ring in New Year will curry dinner from award-winning restaurant

An award-winning Northampton restaurant is set to give up to 20 homeless people a New Year boost by treating them to a slap-up curry to welcome in 2019.

Saffron, in Castilian Street, Northampton is donating a meal to everyone staying at the Northampton Borough Council-run night shelter in St Andrew’s Road on New Year’s Day.

Guests will enjoy a chicken curry served with rice and a selection of bhajis, popadoms and naan breads.

The food will be cooked in Saffron’s own kitchen before being taken down to the shelter and served up by volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Organiser Arthur Newbury said: “Donations like this really make a difference and we are delighted to team up with Saffron to provide this gesture. These people are suffering and it’s a real boost for them to be able to enjoy a delicious meal to start the year.”

The Night Shelter opened in February 2017 and has helped more than 150 homeless men move successfully into settled accommodation and connected them with a host of support services enabling them to become independent and rebuild their lives.

Saffron owner Naz Islam said: “Donating a meal for guests at the night shelter is the least we could do to help some of the most vulnerable members of our society. All the volunteers do incredible work to help guests stay safe and we are thrilled to be playing a small part in making sure 2019 gets off to a good start for everyone at the night shelter.”