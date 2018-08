Police have confirmed that two men will due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, August 10) charged with rape.

Koi Bennett, 30, of Cheaney Street, Rothwell and Christopher Wright, 29, of High Street, Kettering, are charged with offences which took place at an address in Rothwell in the early hours of Tuesday, August 7.

The pair are due to appear before magistrates this afternoon.

Police are not releasing any more details of the case against the men.