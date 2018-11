Police have released an image of a Rothwell man who is wanted after failing to appear at court.

Richard Folwell, 60, is wanted on a warrant after failing to attend court on November 2 over assault and criminal damage charges.

Anyone with information about Folwell, whose last known address was Hawkins Close, Rothwell, is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.