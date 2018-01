Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Rothwell.

The incident took place between 7.20am on Tuesday, January 2, and 6.30pm on Friday, January 5, at a property in Connolly Drive.

The offenders forced entry to the property via the back door.

Police have not released information about any stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.