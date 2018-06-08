Rothwell burglary to be featured on Crimewatch show

The case of an elderly woman who was followed around Rothwell and had her bank card stolen will be featured on Crimewatch Live on Monday.

The women in her 80s was followed around Tesco Express in Rothwell before returning home to Well Lane on Monday, March 26.

She was then approached by a woman who said she was pregnant and needed assistance, asking for details of the nearest hospital. She was given the details, but then asked the victim if she could write it down inside.

The suspects then managed to steal her bank card while covering the elderly woman’s bag with a map. They later tried to use it in Northampton and Desborough.

The case will be featured on BBC Crimewatch Roadshow Live which is being broadcast from Silverstone on Monday from 11am.

Presenters Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley will be appealing for information, speaking to PCs Louise O’Sullivan and Tyrone Powell about their recent walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats and showcasing some of the force’s proactive operations.

They will also feature an attempted kidnap in Kingsthorpe.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rymarz, said: “The BBC Crimewatch Roadshow is a fantastic opportunity for us to publicise some of our unsolved crimes in order to appeal for witness and information.

“It will also showcase some of the fantastic work our officers are involved in on a day-to-day basis in order to protect people in Northamptonshire from harm.

“Anyone who knows anything about any of the incidents featured on the show can call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”