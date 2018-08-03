Rothersthorpe play area finally gets planning permission

A long-awaited children’s play area and community space in Rothersthorpe has been given planning permission by councillors.

South Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee approved the scheme, which was made on behalf of the Rothersthorpe Community Space Project.

Seeking a change of use for the land from agricultural land, the applicant Andrew Johnson said: “This comes on the back of many years of trying to get a playing field.

“On the back of a village survey in 2012, villagers again backed the idea. We were generously given the land, and everyone involved is keen for this project to go ahead.”

After winning the approval of the committee on Thursday afternoon (August 2), the play area will now be built on land running adjacent to Banbury Lane, and will back onto properties on Church Street.

Nineteen objections were received against the scheme, most of which came from neighbours raising concerns about loss of privacy, noise and property damage. But 29 letters had been received in favour, saying there was an absence of such facilities in the village.

Mr Johnson added: “We want people to get out and about in the open air and get active. The idea is that as time continues more children will use this, and maybe even parents might meet up so that their children can make lifelong bonds.”