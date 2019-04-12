Roll up roll up for Victorian Easter at historic palace home near Northampton next weekend

An historic country house near Northampton is hosting a 19th-Century circus as part of its Victorian Easter.

Holdenby House, between Church Brampton and East Haddon, has added the fun of the circus to its festive fare for Easter Sunday and Monday next week (April 14 and 15).

The manor was home to King Charles I.

In partnership with Just Events, there will be circus shows as well as a circus school, falconry displays and a Victorian Fete with 19th-Century party games.

The 16th-Centuary house will also host magic shows, pony rides, face painting and a troupe of roaming entertainers.

Centre stage will be Holdenby's annual Easter Egg Hunt and egg roll, all set in the manor's Grade 1 listed gardens.

The house itself, once the largest house in England and the palace of Charles I, will be open on Easter Monday for visitors to enjoy its scenic interiors.

Tea and cake will in supply with Connie’s Tea Parlour and pre-booked circus themed teas from her vintage caravan.

The gardens will be open from 11am to 5pm on Easter Sunday and Monday, while the house will be open from noon to 4pm on Monday only.