Role play village and crazy golf planned for soft play centre in Northampton

Northampton's biggest soft play centre has announced a number of new plans including a role play village and adventure golf.

Riverside Hub, which has the biggest playframe in the UK, is working on a number of new additions to its popular play centre.

In an email to subscribers, owner Ellis Potter said: "You may have heard about our new under fives area, it's proving to be a real winner.

"But we've only just started with the new and shiny stuff for 2019.

"I was going to keep it all under wraps and surprise you with it, but these things are far too exciting and there's no way I could keep it all secret.

"Over the next few months we've got 3 really special things to unveil."

The current toddler village will see a complete revamp over the coming months with plans for a new role play village which is currently in the planning stage.

Other plans include additional climbing routes for little ones, older children and adults, as well as a space-themed adventure golf course.

The golf course will be in the lower section of the laser tag arena with its own entrance.

Hub bosses hope to have the new features open by the summer.

The Hub, located at the Riverside Retail Park in Northampton, recently unveiled its new under 5s 'dry water' area.