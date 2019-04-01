Rocks thrown from top of Northampton flats were 'large enough to have caused death'

Eyewitnesses say someone could have been killed as large stones rained down onto cars in the centre of Northampton - thrown from the top of a block of flats.

Northamptonshire Police was called at 4.45pm on Saturday following reports of the stones being thrown onto cars outside the Pure Gym and Iceland area of St Peter’s Way.

Witnesses said the objects were launched from the roof of the nearby flatblock in Woolmonger Street.

Reader Ian McKellar was passing by when he saw the incident on Saturday.

He said: "Several cars were damaged and it was only by good fortune that no one was either seriously injured or even received fatal injuries,

"The stones were certainly large enough to have caused death. It was very shocking."

A force spokeswoman said no arrests were made following the incident.

If you have any information that could help the police investigation, call the force on 101.