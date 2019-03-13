'Rock for Hope' primary school sing off is coming to Northampton next week

Primary school choirs will battle it out on the big stage to raise money for a Northampton homeless support charity.

'Rock for Hope' is coming to Northampton and will see six school choirs take to the stage for an all-out sing-off.

The night will be organised by events management students at the University of Northampton and will take place on Friday, March 22, between 6pm and 9pm at the Spinney Theatre, Northampton School for Girls.

The participating schools include: Duston Eldean, Simon De Senlis, Cogenhoe, Good Shepherd, Kingsthorpe Village and Headlands.

Rock For Hope is in support of the Hope Centre’s work with disadvantaged people throughout the town, including rough sleepers and the 'hidden' homeless with no permanent address.

Tanya Haji-Miller, community fundraiser for the Hope Centre, said: “We were really excited at the prospect of working, once again, with the university’s events management students to give them a chance to put into practise what they have learnt over the past few years.

"Rock for Hope will give young people the perfect opportunity to show off the talent in our community and raise lots of money for the homeless, disadvantaged and poor in our town.”

Throughout the night there will be prizes available to be won in the raffle, including food and cinema vouchers, Northampton Town FC matchday tickets and much more, with all proceeds going to the Hope Centre.

Tickets can be purchased here – priced £6.50 for adults and £4.50 for children.